MMWIF rallys with special wool auction to help rural communities

By Philippe Perez
November 9 2022 - 4:00pm
Mystery auctioneer 'Donald', also known as Michael Manion Wool Industry Foundation director Len Tenace took care of proceedings at the foundation's charity auction this year, which raised more than $85,000. Picture supplied.

Despite current electioneering activities 'Donald Trump' was able to show up to the Michael Manion Wool Industry Foundation's special auction last week.

