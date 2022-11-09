Despite current electioneering activities 'Donald Trump' was able to show up to the Michael Manion Wool Industry Foundation's special auction last week.
The sale was conducted at the Melbourne woolstores, with Mr Trump's alter ego, MMWIF director and Segard Masurel senior wool buyer and trader Len Tenace helping to raise $85,745 for the foundation.
Mr Tenace said the foundation was a legacy for Mr Manion, a really good friend of his who died of brain cancer in 2014.
"This guy Michael Mannion [was] a hell of a nice bloke, and very good to young people," he said.
"So we thought we'd start a charity in his memory, and the best way to help people would be for us to target the rural community because, we're in the agricultural industry, so we thought let's help kids in particular.
"The auction went really well considering the current market environment and how hard it is to make money out of wool."
He thanked a number of brokers who donated bales to the organisation and exporters for their spirited bidding and who were "generous with what they paid for the wool".
He also thanked Australian Wool Exchange and Australian Wool Handlers for their support.
Since 2015 the charity has received donations of around $440,000, including the auction last week, which will be banked and awarded to those in need.
Mr Tenace said the organisation was a reach-out foundation, and was always wanting to know about people living rurally who were in need.
The organisation has previously helped with putting up travel expenses for hospital trips and investments into a kindergarten in Queensland and supported families with over $240,000 handed out.
"We know sometimes rural people don't like shouting out for help, but we really want to know about those who need assistance and help people where it is merited," he said.
Mr Tenace encouraged people to head to their website mmwif.com.au for further information.
