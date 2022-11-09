NUDIE ewes have sold to $476 a head at the Cashmore Oaklea clients' multi-vendor sale.
Twelve Victorian and South Australian vendors offered 7869 ewes in 47 lots through AuctionsPlus.
Rob Costin, Lochs Farming, Apollo Bay, sold the top-priced ewes, a pen of 22 Nudies, for $476.
The line of ewes was surplus to the Lochs' Nudie breeding program, and assessed by AuctionsPlus as "young sheep with many years of breeding in front of them".
They were offered as "an ideal starter flock, for producers wishing to move to shedding composites".
Mr Costin said the property was now running close to 1700 Nudies and was transitioning out of Composites.
"We are getting a little bit of selection pressure on," he said.
"I was definitely surprised at that price - I thought they might have made $400."
He said they went to a northern Victorian buyer.
"We are trying to breed sheep that will handle our conditions, but also anything, anywhere," he said.
The top-priced Composite ewes were offered by a South Australian producer and sold for $264.
The 160 2.5-year-old ewes were offered by Woodrise Pastoral, Beachport, SA, as part of a full dispersal.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
