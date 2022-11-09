Stock & Land
Cashmore Oaklea Nudie ewes in demand at online auction

Andrew Miller
Andrew Miller
November 9 2022 - 6:00pm
Nudie ewes from Rob Costin, Apollo Bay, sold for $476 at the Cashmore Oaklea clients' online ewe sale. Picture supplied.

*154 of 438 Nudie ewes sold to $476, av $363

*4591 of 7431 Composite ewes sold to $264, av $200

NUDIE ewes have sold to $476 a head at the Cashmore Oaklea clients' multi-vendor sale.

Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

