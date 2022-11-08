Stock & Land
Peter Reith, former Liberal MP, defence and workplace relations minister dies aged 72 after Alzheimer's battle

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
November 9 2022 - 8:04am
Peter Reith in 1999, when he was workplace relations minister. Picture by Graham Tidy

Tributes are pouring in for former Howard government minister Peter Reith, who has died after a long illness.

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

