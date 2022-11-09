Cattle agents are reporting fewer weather-related problems at saleyards as the wet weather eases slightly and producers clear the decks ahead of the upcoming weaner sales.
Despite this, today's sale at Wodonga has been cancelled due to the floods.
"It was mainly all backgrounders or agents that were competing on the day," he said.
"The commission buyers had their floor, but I think it was a bit too expensive for them.
"I think the consistency of the black cattle brought the Gippsland agents to the sale.
"There were no cattle over 550 kilograms and there weren't a lot under 400kg in the first lane and a bit."
He said a lot of the cattle were vendor bred.
The first of Yea's weaner sales are set to be held on November 25, and Mr Bush said he expected it to be "very, very strong".
"I've had phone calls from Wilcannia, NSW, to Cobar, NSW, to Broken Hill, NSW, to Mildura, from people wanting cattle," he said.
"They have never rung me in late November wanting cattle.
"Hopefully they can get a few of those little cattle, 350-390kg, on trucks as they have an abundance of feed."
Mr Bush said more cattle came forward in November, after some producers were unable to get stock off in the previous month due to wet conditions.
"They just put the cue back in the rack until November," he said.
Charles Stewart livestock agent Matt Nelson, Colac, said in the last week the region had started to dry off and the grass was starting to grow.
"The cattle will be looking for a bit of sunshine and are starting to take off," Mr Nelson said.
Read more: Colac's weaners start to come through yards
He expected next month's store sale would see the first of the weaners start to come through, ahead of Colac's steer weaner and female sale in January.
He said prices were again starting to rise
"We had steers making 730-740 cents a kilogram here," he said.
"The prices are really up there and comparable to mid year."
Elders auctioneer Joe Allen, Euroa, said heavier cattle were "more realistically" priced at the recent sale than they had been, selling in the mid-500c/kg range.
"Once we got down into the weaner weights, it was pretty firm really," he said.
"I think the prices next month are going to be pretty comparable to December last year, when we start to see those bigger runs of autumn-drop calves."
He said the recent yarding was down a little due to the weather, but local competition and north-east buying support was evident.
"December and January are not far away and the cattle all look magnificent," he said.
Nutrien livestock agent Josh McDonald, Warrnambool, said while there was a good run of cows and calves at Mortlake recently, "it wasn't a massive sale".
"It was pretty solid but it was a rough run of cattle, it wasn't the prettiest run of cattle," he said.
"It's seasonal too, it's been pretty wet and cold."
He said there wasn't a lot of feedlot competition at Mortlake.
"It was mostly local competition," he said.
He said crossbreds sold well to 516c/kg.
Mr McDonald said the sale would best be described as "a tidy-up job, before the weaner sales."
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.