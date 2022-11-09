Stock & Land
Weather conditions still affecting Victorian store sales

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated November 9 2022 - 3:48pm, first published 11:43am
Twins Harry and Hamish (right) Yencken, 13, with dad Marshall, Mansfield, were selling steers and heifers at Yea, including this first pen of females. Picture by Andrew Miller.

Cattle agents are reporting fewer weather-related problems at saleyards as the wet weather eases slightly and producers clear the decks ahead of the upcoming weaner sales.

