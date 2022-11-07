Stock & Land
G-MW extends payment dates for flood affected customers

Updated November 7 2022 - 3:55pm, first published 1:48pm
G-MW estimates it'll need to examine 299km of channel and 98 regulators in the central customer service area, and 143km of channel and 22 regulators in the east, following the floods. Picture by Andrew Miller.

Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) has extended is extending payment deadlines and prioritised customer credit refunds to customers impacted by the floods.

