Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) has extended is extending payment deadlines and prioritised customer credit refunds to customers impacted by the floods.
Flood Incident and Recovery general manager Daniel Irwin said GMW understood the impact floods had on customers' properties and businesses, and wanted to ensure them support was available.
For flood-affected customers who pay their fixed charges accounts in full, GMW has extended the payment due date by two months to February 16, 2023.
"We are also replacing any water entitlement records and statements free of charge, and can send to an alternative address if required," Mr Irwin said.
"Our hardship and flexible payment options continue to be in place and we are prioritising customer credit refunds."
Mr Irwin said a dedicated recovery team had been set up to support customers and communities.
"This team has begun identifying flood-impacted assets and will review their needs, prioritise and begin works to re-instate them," Mr Irwin said.
"We estimate there is 299km of channel and 98 regulators to be inspected in the central customer service area, and 143km of channel and 22 regulators to be inspected in the east customer service area."
There would also be further inspections required on other assets, which would start as soon as water levels allowed.
"Immediate repairs have been undertaken on several urgent channel and levee issues."
Read more: Doors of river regulator blocked by debris
To further help customers in their flood recovery, GMW has also developed a dedicated flood recovery webpage at www.gmwater.com.au/flood-recovery, which provides a range of up-to date information including support options.
Customers who have been impacted by the floods are encouraged to call GMW on 1800 013 357 if they need to discuss their individual needs.
If customers have further questions about GMW's flood recovery process and/or support available, they can also email GMWfloodrecovery@gmwater.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.