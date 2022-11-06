The Liberal and Labor candidates running in Ripon faced a vocal crowd at one of the first election candidate forums for the electorate since the campaign officially began this week.
Liberal incumbent Louise Staley and Labor's Martha Haylett were the only two candidates running in the electorate speaking at the forum.
Hosted by the Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) president Emma Germano, the forum also focused on road conditions, housing in regional areas, rates and health services.
Ms Germano said the forums would be conducted in select electorates across Victoria and allowed "communities to be engaged".
Farmer Graeme Nesbit, Wedderburn, said improvements to roads and public transport were important to him.
"Victoria really needs an improved transport system urgently, and that's for both roads and rail," he said.
"We need a plan and I feel it's a massive issue that needs addressing."
Mr Nesbit also acknowledged that transmission lines were a "hotspot issues" for Ripon and both major parties were "lacking leadership".
Farmer Pete Mulcahy, Streatham, who declared he was a member of the Democratic Labor Party, said he wanted to regain human rights.
"I would fight like hell to make sure the last two and a half years never happened again," he said.
"I'm also thinking about mental illness, which I feel has been a big issue for us... many people had lost their jobs."
During the forum, Ms Staley's said she'd ensure fairness to farmers through government services.
She asked voters to "give her another four years," to advocate on issues like road maintenance.
"We've lost the ability to build roads properly in this state, and we need to regain that ability from learning from others, [as] it rains in other places in the world and their roads don't fall apart."
She also accused Labor of lowering farmers' influence on where commodities levies are spent.
Ms Haylett said she was "loyal enough to listen to her community" and referenced a three billion investment into agriculture throughout the state and more investment into improving mobile reception.
But the biggest issue on the mind of people at the forum was the impact that the Western Renewables Link would have on farmers' properties.
Both candidates acknowledged it was the most pressing issue for local farmers.
Ms Staley said if the Coalition were elected, there'd be a plan to increase renewables and put transmission lines on broadacre farms rather than potato country.
Ms Haylett said she continued to "consult widely" and described the AusNet and the Australian Energy Market Operator's own consultation as "a sham".
"The result is that an important piece of infrastructure is now up in the air because they forgot to ask locals... what their view is on the matter." she said.
"I'm not in the business of making promises I can't keep, [but] if elected I will be a truly be a fierce loud and constructive voice of parliament and inside the government... fighting for you around the decision making table to advocate for this project to be fixed."
