Birchip Cropping Group will host a free safely recovering machinery field day on Friday, November 4.
The event will run from 2pm to 5pm, and will be held at Ross Johns' farm, at 168 Rainbow Road.
Senior manager of research and extension Kelly Angel said health and safety will play a large role in the day.
"Three people have died in NSW this year in the process of trying to recover machinery. A key focus of this event will be to ensure that number doesn't go any higher," she said.
"There will be demonstrations and discussion surrounding safely recovering bogged machinery. In addition, there will also be an emphasis on health and wellbeing."
Ms Angel said recent heavy rain and waterlogged crops were issues broadacre farmers were dealing with in the region.
"Therefore, we have teamed up with the National Centre for Farmer Health to conduct free health checks throughout the afternoon," she said.
"It will include a focus on how farmers, workers and contractors can best support their health now and moving into harvest."
READ ALSO:
Worksafe, VFF's Making Our Farms Safter team, O'Connors (Case IH), Emmetts (John Deere), Belle-Vue Machinery (New Holland), Horsham Heavy Towing and Blake Snake Recovery Strops will also participate in the session.
For more information people can call: 0427 564 507.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.