Small yarding at Euroa influences prices, with mixed quality cattle on offer

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated November 3 2022 - 4:04pm, first published November 2 2022 - 4:30pm
Elders Euroa agent Joe Allen said there was a mixed quality of cattle in th esmaller yarding at the Euroa November store sale.

Agents yarded 600 cattle in a sale which had a mixed quality of cattle, but agents began the sale with a run of good feeder quality cattle.

