New launch of a reusable satellite smart ear tag looks to improve performance in cattle management

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated November 2 2022 - 2:37am, first published 1:30am
Ceres CEO David Smith says the new reusable tags will allow automated, real time alert, unlimited range sickness detection and contact tracing platform for FMD and other zoonotic diseases.

New technology in tagging is potentially branching out in usages, allow farmers to do more than prevent diseases in their livestock.

