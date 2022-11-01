Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Bad weather kept some cattle away from the Leongatha Nutrien livestock feature store sale

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated November 1 2022 - 3:54am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wet conditions saw expected cattle numbers at the Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock Feature store sale drop by about 500, with producers unable to get them off their properties.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.