Montrose Hill Merino and Poll Merino rams sold to repeat clients

Updated November 1 2022 - 4:18am, first published 1:08am
With the top lot at $4000 are Montrose Hill overseer Matt Brehaut, Ron Creek, Fox & Lillie, Junortoun, buyer of the top lot Jim Renkin, Lindsay Park, Lima, and Montrose Hill stud principal George McKenzie, Illabarook.

*34 of 60 rams sold to $4000, av $1794

HEAVY showers punctuated the holding of the 22nd annual Montrose Hill Merino and Poll Merino on-property ram sale on Monday when rams sold to a top of $4000.

