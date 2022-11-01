HEAVY showers punctuated the holding of the 22nd annual Montrose Hill Merino and Poll Merino on-property ram sale on Monday when rams sold to a top of $4000.
This year's result saw the sale average for 34 rams sold under the hammer reach $1794, slightly up on the 2021 average of $1762.
Wet weather had made preparing and presenting rams for sale challenging and the Montrose Hill sale was no exception.
Montrose Hill stud principals George and Helen McKenzie, Illabarook, presented 60 rams including 41 horned rams and 19 polls.
Confidence in the performance of the genetics on offer saw repeat buyers provide good support with a poll ram making the sale top of $4000, while a horned ram topped at $3750.
It was long-term buyers, Jim and Liz Renkin and son Peter, Lindsay Park, Lima, who paid top of $4000 for Lot 4, tag 109.
The ram's fleece measured 17.8 micron, with a standard deviation (SD) of 2.7, spinning fineness (SF) of 16.3 and comfort factor (CF) of 99.7 per cent.
Mr Renkin said they had received around 350 millimetres of rain for October and nearly 1300mm year-to-date at Lima.
"We try to buy sheep that handle the rain and these sheep do that, they are doing a really good job," he said.
The Renkins also produce prime lambs, putting a Charollais over cull ewes.
Mr Renkin said they gradually increased the number of poll rams purchased because they "tended to be a bit bigger" and with the threat of losing the option of mulesing - the polls were plain bodied.
"Rather than buying five or six rams, we buy the best we can," he said.
Fox & Lillie wool, livestock and property representative Ron Creek, Junortoun, said the Renkins were looking for rams that could handle their conditions.
Mr Creek, who has had the Renkins as clients for 28 years, said the family's clip average was 17.5 micron, and the rams they bought and their progeny "stood up to the rain".
Kithbrook Estate, Strathbogie, bought three rams for an average of $2833, including the top-priced horned ram at $3750.
The ram was Lot 8, tag 504, with a 17-micron fleece, an SD of 2.6, SF of 15.8 and CF of 100pc.
The buyer paid $3000 for Lot 11, a poll ram, with figures of 18.3 micron, 2.9 SD, 17.1 SF and 99.7pc CF.
Stonyhurst Pastoral, Beeac, purchased four rams to a top of $3000 being Lot 1, tag 507, a horned ram with a 17.2-micron fleece, an SD of 2.8, SF of 16.1 and CF of 99.8pc.
Wyndarra Pastoral, Rokewood Junction, bought five rams to a top of $3000 being lot 37 that had figures of 16.4 microns, 2.4 SD, 15.2 SF and CF of 100.
B Tiley purchased three rams, paying to a top of $3000 for lot 35, a horned ram with a 18 micron fleece, an SD of 2.7, SF of 16.7 and CF of 99.6.
Repeat buyers, J & A Fay, Carranballac, bought two rams including Lot 16 for $3500.
The ram had a 16.2-micron fleece, 2.8 SD, 15.3 SF and CF of 99.4pc.
The second ram was purchased for $2500 and had a 16.7-micron fleece, an SD of 2.5, SF of 15.5 and CF of 99.9pc.
Mr McKenzie said the clearance rate was disappointing but "a few of the regular fellows held the sale together".
"The top end of the sale was very good and all in all the rams presented very well for the weather conditions they have been through and the better sheep always sell well on the day," he said.
He said the average was "quite good" with the poll rams being "really well accepted".
"I think the polls are a little bit bigger and earlier maturing and they certainly stacked up today," he said.
"We've only been selling polls for four years.
"We didn't buy in poll ewes when we started, but we bought in outside semen and rams to put over horned ewes whose genetics we knew.
"So it's a slow process to get it where we wanted.
"I'm all about production - it's all about buying woolpacks and if the polls can cut as well as the horns, I'll go with the flow."
Mr McKenzie said the best of the polls went into the stud flock.
"We're working on both edges - we're working on the horns and the polls," he said.
He said at present, the polls were easy to sell with the younger generation in particular wanting poll genetics.
He said the proportion this year was two-thirds horned and one-third poll, which would be gradually changed to half and half.
"You've got to cater for both sides," he said.
"Some of my buyers won't buy polls and some don't care, they are just buying the individual."
Editor of Australian Dairyfarmer.
Editor of Australian Dairyfarmer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.