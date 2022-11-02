The season continues to have the biggest influence on lamb prices and demand.
It was reflected in supply last week, with wet conditions and limited supplies of heavy lambs boosting rates in Victoria and NSW.
An example of this was at Wagga Wagga, NSW, where numbers plummeted to 36,000 on Thursday, falling by 20,000 lambs.
Despite more finished lambs in the offering, demand outstripped supply, surging rates $20-$30 a head for heavy lambs, with plenty of sales ranging from $230-$287 to average 850 cents a kilogram.
Shorn trade lambs old and young were paid a premium topping at $235, with the bulk of trade lambs averaging 870c/kg carcase weight.
In the south the season and numbers are also influencing price results due to limited supplies of young heavy lambs in genuine slaughter condition.
For instance, the Victorian market data shows very few new-season lambs weighing above 30kg, with the bulk inbetween 26-30kg cwt.
At the close of trading Friday last week, the national trade lamb indicator sat at 803c/kg, while heavy lambs rested on 830c/kg cwt.
In opening markets on Monday, demand slipped notably in Victoria mostly due to the looming Melbourne Cup holiday on Tuesday.
At Bendigo on Monday a smaller yarding of 24,561 lambs was down by 1550.
Lamb prices lost traction as the sale progressed and all categories were quoted cheaper.
Bidding for trade lambs was erratic, with a lot of lambs borderline for carcase finish, according to the National Livestock Reporting Service.
The better-finished trade lambs weighing 22-24kg sold from $160-$196, averaging 775c/kg cwt.
The export market showed a lot of variation in rates, which resulted in cheaper price trends of $5-$15, with some pens dropping up to $20.
Extra-heavy lambs sold from $210-$266 to average 792c/kg cwt.
In the mutton run, processors dug deep paying $5-$10 more for trade types and heavy sheep.
The best price recorded was $165 for crossbred ewes, while Merino ewes made from $133-$158 to average 430-503c/kg cwt.
Lamb prices at Forbes, NSW, are being supported by flooding and the extremely wet conditions.
The offering on Tuesday of 25,000 was described as average to good.
It did nothing to harm rates which were quoted up to $5 dearer.
The best trade lambs averaged 850-870c/kg cwt and ranged from $168-$202.
The highlight was improved demand for heavy lambs with plenty of sales above the $215 mark.
Heavy lambs sold at $220-$261.
Meanwhile mutton sales rocketed ahead lifting $8-$15 for the trade and heavy pens to average 570-630c/kg cwt.
