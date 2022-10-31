Stock & Land
Hallston Valley on-property sale proving that interest in Wiltshire Horns is growing

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
October 31 2022 - 7:00am
Rod Allen, Mirboo with stud principlal, Jill Noble, Hallston Valley with top priced ram Lot 3, Yellow 19.

* 1 of 4 Wiltshire Horn rams sold to $700, av $700

* 11 of 31 Wiltshire Horn ewes sold to $450 (five times), av $350

Hallston Valley Farm Wiltshire Horn sale was a local success, with many South Gippsland based producers keen to volume buy.

