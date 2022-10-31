Prices eased at Leongatha, on a very large cross-bred and Friesian yarding.
Elders Korumburra livestock manager Michael Foote said agents yarded 4000 head of steers, heifers, cows and calves.
"Medium and heavy steers held firm, making from 500 cents to 535 cents a kilogram for the bullock types and 540-580c/kg for heavier steers," he said.
Mid-weight cattle sold from 570-630c/kg, while good quality weaners pushed out from 620-700c/kg, for the heavier end and 700c/kg and above for lighter cattle.
"Their sisters sold to strong competition, with an extra order operating for northern NSW clients on the Angus portion," Mr Foote said.
"There were a few pens of good cross-bred steers and heifers that held firm on most grades," he said .
"A very large offering of Friesian steers were supplied with all weights and conditions on offer with the heavier and medium weights selling firm to just a shade easier with a processor order in place for the better covered types.
"Lot feeders and local graziers secured the others."
Lighter and younger Friesians were a shade dearer than the previous sale, he said.
Cows and calves remained steadym with anything of reasonable quality making $3200 to $3920 a head.
SEJ auctioneer James Kyle said heavier cattle, weighing more than 600kg, made around 410c-510c/kg.
"Once you got down to your true feeder weights, those 450 - 520kgs steers were making 550-570c/kg," he said.
'You still needed 650-750c/kg to buy a an Angus steer weaner."
He said heifers were dearer than the previous sale.
"If you were to try and poke along and buy them, you still needed $1800-1900 to buy something of 300kgs," Mr Kyle said.
'Any of those heifers were making anything from anywhere from 560-580c/kg, depending on their weight - there wasn't a great run of heifers.
'It was a very mixed yarding with the most Friesian steers I have seen in a yarding, in a long time."
Most cross-breds made 380-400c/kg.
"You can turn out a 400kg Friesian steer for $1600-1700, which is not bad going," he said.
"There's a lot of those Friesian cross-bred cattle still in the system, they haven't been sold, and it's still very wet down here."
Mr Kyle said producers were taking the chance to lighten off, and lock up paddocks for hay or silage.
All the regular feedlots were in attendance, including O'Connors, J&F, Teys Charlton, Keswick and Westside Meats.
"If you had 560-650kg cattle, they ranged in price anywhere from $2950 up to $3400," he said.
"Our top pen was $3420 or $3440 for some big, heavy black steers, which were really bullocks, which equated to 510c/kg."
G Kuch sold 10 Angus steers, 607kg, for $3060 or 504c/kg.
G and J Tuckett sold 23 Angus steers, 554kg, for $3100, or 561c/kg.
M and M Triantafyllou sold 13 Hereford/Black Baldy steers, 504kg, for $2900 or 575c/kg and a second pen of 16 Herefords 505kg, for $2760 or 547c/kg.
J and C Triantafyllou sold 19 Herefords, 505kg, for $2760 or 547c/kg.
Gembrae Ag sold 24 Angus-cross steers, 462kg, for $2500, or 541c/kg.
Their seconds, a pen of 16, av 461kg, sold for $2600 or 564c/kg.
AW Bott sold 21 Charolais steers, 415kg, for $2440 or 588c/kg.
Chester Shorthorns sold 15 steers, 416kg, for $2500 or 600c/kg.
M and K Prosser sold 12 Speckle Park steers, 410kg, for $2250 or 548c/kg.
B and S Phillips sold 19 Angus/Black Baldy-cross steers, 393kg, for $2480 or 631c/kg.
T McGuiness sold 13 Shorthorn steers, 384kg, for $2150 or 560c/kg.
Among the weaner steers, Gembrae sold 20 Angus, 370kg, for $2420 or 654c/kg.
A second pen of 20, 332kg, sold for $2380 or 645c/kg
Pommerie sold 10 Angus steers, 324kg, for $2200 or 679c/kg.
Wine Valley sold 12 Angus steers, 326kg, for $2020 or 620c/kg.
53rd Mayalda sold 14 Limousin steers, 412kg, for $2360 or 573c/kg.
Among the cross-breds and Friesians, R Noble sold 11 Angus-cross steers, 722kg, for $3200 or 443c/kg.
B Chapman sold 16 Angus-cross steers, 658kg, for $3120 or 474c/kg.
Argyle Farm sold 16 Angus-cross steers, 468kg, for $2520 or 538c/kg.
B, T and H Thorson sold 11 Hereford-cross steers, 383kg, for $1980 or 516c/kg.
Cantro Bros, Nar Nar Goon North, sold 17 Friesian steers, 504kg, for $1760 or 349c/kg.
They also sold 14, 410kg, for $1350 or 329c/kg.
RB and VG Petersen, Drouin, sold 16 Friesian steers, 560kg, for $2120 or 378c/kg.
W and D Bray, Walkerville sold 17 Angus and Angus/Hereford-cross steers, 520kg, rising two year old, for $2910 or 559c/kg.
Their seconds, a pen of 17, 482kg, sold for $2800 or 580c/kg.
Churchill and Sly, Kilcunda, sold six Hereford steers, 588kg, for $2920 or 496c/kg.
They also sold 11 Angus heifers, 377kg, for $2090 or 554c/kg.
D and L Lomax, Foster, sold 11 Hereford steers, 533kg, for $2700 or 506c/kg.
CJ Tuffin, Toora, sold six steers, 382kg, for $1960 or 513c/kg.
Alhaurin, Outtrim, sold 14 steers, 525kg, for $2940 or 560c/kg.
K & S Tonks sold 14 Hereford and Black Baldy steers for $2500.
A.G Landy, Walkerville, sold 21 Angus and Black Baldy steers, 402kg, for $2500, or 621c/kg; 19, 387kg, for $2450 or 633c/kg and 22, 337kg, for $2300 or 682c/kg.
In the heifers, Radvenjoy sold 14 Angus, 414kg, for $2320 or 560c/kg.
Doonagatha, Sandy Point, sold 22 Angus heifers, eight to nine months, 298kg, for $1870 or 627c/kg.
G Wiggins sold 10 Angus heifers, 380kg, for $2400 or 632c/kg.
Gembrae sold 21 Angus heifers, 361kg, for $2140 or 593c/kg.
Gembrae's seconds, another pen of 21, 343kg, sold for $2140 or 624c/kg and a third pen of 26, 306kg, sold for $2060 or 673c/kg.
Gembrae also sold 11 Charolais heifers, 421kg, for $2280 or 538c/kg.
A Bott sold 15 Charolais heifers, 374kg, for $2080 or 556c/kg.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
