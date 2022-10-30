Equestrian Tasmania says the state government must find a solution to TT-Line's livestock ban "as soon as possible", warning the industry will suffer if it becomes isolated from the mainland.
ETAS chairman Helmut Rechberger said the ban - following last week's court ruling on the 2018 polo ponies incident - would affect all aspects of Tasmania's equine community.
Mr Rechberger said it would affect mainland veterinary services, riders travelling to the mainland, breeders, sellers, transport services, and would mean horses would remain stranded on the mainland.
"This decision is causing a lot of concern and anguish to our members with many due to travel in the coming weeks, our sport relies on the Spirit of Tasmania, it is part of our National Highway," he said.
With over 660 members statewide, the peak equestrian industry body regularly organises transportation for competition events, which Mr Rechberger said was a lucrative source of income for the industry and state.
ETAS riders representative Jess Cowan said a total ban was not a viable option.
"'From a riders' perspective, we cannot compete at the higher levels in our sport without being able to travel across the Strait," Ms Cowan said.
"Having competitors experience the higher levels is vital for the ongoing development of our riders in Tassie."
In a statement released on Saturday, a spokesperson from TT-Line said the company enforced the ban "on legal advice following the decision of the Magistrate's Court of Tasmania earlier in the week".
The spokesperson said TT-Line is working to resolve the matter as quickly as possible.
Transport Minister Roger Jaensch said on Sunday the state government was in contact with TT-Line and the businesses affected.
Mr Jaensch said three ministers were working together "to try and come up with a solution as quickly as possible".
"We'll keep doing that because we realise the impact of this decision," Mr Jaensch said.
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
