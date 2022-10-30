Stock & Land

Invasive roundworm pest detected in the Northern Territory

By Aaron Bunch
October 30 2022 - 7:00am
The invasive roundworm pest detected in the Northern Territory targets fruit and vegetable crops. (Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS)

A highly pathogenic and aggressive worm that targets fruit and vegetable crops has been detected in the Northern Territory.

