It was a blustery day down at the South West Livestock Exchange Warrnambool monthly store sale for October, where just under 1800 cattle were yarded.
Like other store sales recently, local competition was good throughout, with a good quality of cattle with buyers who are anticipating an exponential growth in feed paying more for lighter cattle.
Nutrien Livestock Warrnambool's Kieran Johnstone said the lineup of buyers supported local vendors with firm prices compared to September's sale.
"[Many of] the heavy steers between 500-550 kilograms sold for around 550 cents per kilogram up to 575c/kg," he said.
"The weaner heifers there also did well selling from 650c/kg to 684, while our open option steers were very red hot, making $1900 to $2080."
Grown heifers weighing 400-430 kilograms sold up to 561c/kg, while lighter heifers were 300 to 350 kilos were sold up to 620c/kg and regularly broke through the 600c/kg barrier.
Open auction heifers which weighed around 260kg and more, sold to $1840, while the crossbreed steers offered were very heavy with most pens hovering around the 520kg mark and selling just over 500c/kg.
A run of cows with calves at foot towards the end of the sale had lots sell around $2800-$3500 while PTIC heifers also sold up to $2300.
Mr Johnstone said many buyers right across the state are looking forward to a late spring and summer that will generate so much feed, even in the south west, where it had been drier earlier in the year.
"You can probably see around the district that we've had a little bit of rain and a bit of water line around here, and once that subsides a bit there's going to be a power of feed," he said.
"It will be well widespread right across the state from river to river, there's no hiding that but we have had some dry country here too, so it was a good opportunity to for buyers to fill paddocks up with cattle."
There was larger amount of Friesians that normal which Mr Johnstone said was a god opportunity for locals who were interested in that breed.
"The good amount of Friesians here today sold really well, but I thought weaners were the standout today, they definitely made the money," Mr Johnstone said.
Warrnambool councillors will be voting on the future of saleyards at their next council meeting on November 7.
Brian O'Halloran stock agent Anthony Mahoney stock agent spoke to the gallery about the upcoming meeting at the end of the store sale.
"I'd like as many people to write to councillors over the next few days about the future of these saleyards," Mr Mahoney said to the gallery of buyers before selling the last pen.
"After the good sale that [buyers[ have seen here today, we would love to keep this facility open and running like it has been for many years,"
J & J Kelly stock agent Jack Kelly said he appreciated the support farmers and the community have given so far in signing a petition to invest in the saleyards, which received over 700 signatures.
"There is great value for the saleyards remaining, not only for agent's clients and buyers, but in supporting local businesses," he said.
