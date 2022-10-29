Stock & Land
Home/Sheep & Goats

Learners flourish at Furner shearing school

CM
By Catherine Miller
October 29 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Austin Nettle, Clay Wells; Tori Mueller, Southend and Henry Boord, Naracoorte, were among the participants at the learner shearer and wool handler training school at Furner.

A lack of shearers and wool handlers has plagued the sheep industry for the past few years but there is hope it is turning around.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CM

Catherine Miller

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.