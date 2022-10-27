Prices eased at the Pakenham store sale on another mixed yarding.
Agents yarded about 2480 head of steers and heifers.
The sale was buoyed by a draft of 250 steers and heifers from Tarwin Pastoral, Tarwin Lower.
The steers and heifers were out of western district bred cows, including those from Furneaux Pastoral Company, Caramut, and sired by Alpine, Stoney Point and Te Mania bulls.
Elders Pakenham auctioneer Carlo Taranto said all the heifers sold to a breeder, while the steers made from $2200 to $2500 a head.
The first pen of the Tarwin Pastoral steers, 18, av 405kg, sold for $2500 or 617c/kg; the second pen, 18, av 302kg, sold for $2320 or 768c/kg and the third pen of 20, 369kg, sold for $2350 or 636c/kg.
The heifers were sold to Campbell Ross, on behalf of Ray White, Albury.
The first pen of 26, 358kg, sold for $2400 or 670c/kg.
"It was a very, very mixed yarding of cattle, the mixture of the yarding compensated for the drop in the price," Mr Taranto said.
He said he'd like to see some fine weather and grass starting to grow to improve prices.
"At the moment we are just in this rut, because it is so wet everywhere and really the feedlot operators are keeping this job going, at the moment," he said.
"I would say the good cattle were fairly firm but the secondary cattle were definitely easier," he said.
Read more:
Alex Scott & Staff Pakenham livestock manager and auctioneer David Setches said the sale was softer in places, but the 260-310 kilogram steers were a "shining light" on the day.
"We haven't seen a lot of them in the yards over the last three to four store sales - the right cattle, around 280kg, made up to nearly 800 cents a kilogram - if they had the breeding," he said.
"But there was a lot of fluctuation, depending on the quality and condition."
Mr Setches said spring-drop calves would start to come into the yards in December and January and producers were tidying up "run-on" calves.
"Like everywhere, everyone is up in the air as to when is the best time to pull the trigger - it is very wet here and the further you go north, it gets wetter and wetter," he said.
Nutrien Euroa was again active on Euro-type calves.
"He has been very handy - he's one of the only blokes from that area who is picking up cattle, to go back that way," he said.
Most of the feedlots, including Charlton and Garrison, as well as Keswick and Westside, were able to buy some cattle to suit their operations, from a limited yarding.
"Cattle were priced accordingly," Mr Setches said.
"The better-bred lines of those 400-500kg steers sold to firm rates but it was quality related."
The Leongatha sale, on Friday, would allow northern buyers and feedlots to fill orders over both markets, he said
Commission buyers Campbell Ross, Melbourne, and Duncan Brown, Albury, were also active., particularly on the Tarwin Pastoral cattle.
Robert Gray, Mardan, picked up the first pen on offer at the sale, seven steers, 550kg, for $2160 or 392c/kg.
He said it was a good time to be buying, with a solid amount of feed in his paddocks.
"It's beaut up there, at the moment, so I am looking to grow them out to 700kg," he said.
"It's the best I have seen it in my living memory."
GB Pastoral, Tonimbuk, sold 17 Eagle Rock-blood steers, 385kg, for $2290 or 594c/kg.
RA Jones, Glen Forbes, sold 24 Yancowinna-blood steers, 280kg, for $2230 or 796c/kg.
J Fortune, Nilma, sold 19 steers, 503kg, for $2740 or 544c/kg.
TR Waite, Glengarry, sold 11 steers, 536kg, for $2960 or 552c/kg.
Wilson and Thomas, Yanathan, sold 11 Wattlewood-blood steers, 466kg, for $2610 or 560c/kg.
DC McGrath, Cowes, sold 16 steers, 445kg, for $2690 or 604c/kg.
Maybrook Pastoral, Bass, sold 15 steers, 356kg, for $2340 or 657c/kg.
D and R Hardy, Ripplebrook, sold nine Red Angus steers, 377kg, for $2350 or 623c/kg.
J Giardina, Mirboo North, sold 21 steers, 350kg, for $2220 or 634c/kg.
Giardina sold a pen of 17, 307kg, for $1960 or 638c/kg.
P Donat, Tuerong, sold 11 steers, 338kg, for $2130 or 630c/kg.
King Parrot Farms, Longwarry, sold 11 Hazel Downs Charolais/Angus blood steers, 309kg, for $1850 or 598c/kg.
G and J Mathers, Anderson, sold 12 Tibooburra-blood steers, 368kg, for $2380 or 646c/kg.
SARS Investments, Lysterfield, sold 32 Lawson-blood steers, 321kg, for $2330 or 725c/kg.
Baroda Pastoral, Lockington, sold 12 Shorthorn steers, 395kg, for $2340 or 592c/kg.
Watermill Pastoral, Red Hill, sold 11 steers, 401kg, for $2500 or 623c/kg.
Centraflora Nursery, Nar Nar Goon, sold 10 heifers, 600kg, for $2720 or 453c/kg.
Wilson and Thomas sold 17 heifers, 412kg, for $2230 or 541c/kg.
CJ and AJ Brown, Moe, sold 14 heifers, 235kg, for $1470 or 625c/kg.
Giardina sold 20 heifers, 337kg, for $1810 or 537c/kg.
A Aqualina, Carrajung Lower, sold 23 heifers, 282kg, for $1650 or 585c/kg.
W and J Somerville, Moe, sold 17 Newcomen-blood heifers, 314kg, for $1790 or 570c/kg.
SARS sold 32 heifers, 307kg, for $1850 or 602c/kg.
Mooranga sold 14 Injemira-blood heifers, 394kg, for $2290 or 581c/kg.
Sandra Madden, Tuerong, sold eight Francs-blood heifers, 354kg, for $2200 or 621c/kg.
Robinson Grazing, Toomuc Valley, sold 20 Dunoon-blood heifers, 348kg, for $2050 or 589c/kg.
Jones sold 24 heifers, 245kg, for $1780, or 726c/kg.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.