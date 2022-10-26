Cow and calf units have made more than $5000 each at Kyneton's monthly store sale, on the back of optimism in the cattle sector.
About half the yarding of 482 head was made up of cows and calves.
Agents made a feature sale of the cows and calves, after several drafts were offered by local producers.
Among those offering large drafts were Merindoc Pastoral, Tooboorac, Temana Farm, Diggers Rest and Cushions Corporation.
Elders livestock agent Dean Coxon said McGrath Rodwells had a client who had relinquished a lease block, with other cattle due to be sold in November.
"We thought we could put them all together and have a bit of a feature line," Mr Coxon said.
"We've found it pretty difficult to get the other stock out, but we knew the cows and calves were coming."
He said the sale top price of $5050, for 14 by 14 cows and calves from Merindoc Pastoral, Tooboorac, "exceeded expectations".
"You would almost say it's unbelievable," he said.
"In saying that, when it came to the Merindoc second calvers, you could drive to every saleyard in Australia over the next six months and you wouldn't find anything like that - they were that good."
The top-priced cows and calves went to a Nutrien Kyneton client.
"You will be able to come and buy the progeny at the May weaner sale, here at Kyneton," he said.
"I would put the prices down to the quality of the cattle offered and because it is one of the most optimistic times - in terms of cattle markets and seasons - ever," he said.
TB White Ballarat was a major buyer of the cows and calves offered at Kyneton.
McGrath Rodwells auctioneer Kieran McGrath said a large gallery of buyers came from Colac, Warragul, Echuca, and Seymour.
"You put a good line of cattle in the saleyards and people will come and look at them," Mr McGrath said.
"If they like them, they will buy them," Mr McGrath said.
Merindoc Pastoral Company sold its first run of 14 by 14 Reiland's-blood second calvers, not rejoined, for $5050, and followed up with a second pen for $4950.
Merindoc's 11 by 11 Black Baldys sold for $3900.
Cushions Corporation sold 11 by 11 four and fifth calvers, with Landfall-blood calves at foot, for $3700; the second pen of 12 by 12 sold for $3650 and a third, eight by eight, for $3500.
Pethybridge sold four-by-four Angus cows and calves for $3520.
Anthony Battersby, Woodlands, sold nine by nine Lawsons and Campaspe Rocks-blood Angus heifers with Langi Kal Kal calves at foot for $4050.
Battersby also sold nine-by-nine heifers and calves for $4500 and five-by-five, with Adameluca-blood calves at foot, for $4550.
Lyn McMaster, Lancefield, sold eight by eight cows and calves for $4620.
She said she elected to sell the draft due to wet paddocks.
Temana Farm sold a draft of 45 mixed-aged cows, with August-September calves-at-foot, for between $3200 and $3420.
Mr McGrath said the cows were in "store condition".
Iron Bark House sold nine-by-nine Saler/Angus cross cows and calves for $3750.
Lighter steers sold to more than 700 cents a kilogram.
Commission buyer Duncan Brown, Albury, and Hardwicks, Kyneton, were active on the small run of steers.
Springbank sold four Te Mania and Banquet-blood steers, 458kg, for $2620 or 576c/kg.
Bruce and Sue Griffiths sold 13 steers, 333kg, for $2180 or 654c/kg.
K Anderson sold eight Weemalah-blood steers, 310kg, for $2180 or 703c/kg.
A Bouwman sold five steers, 361kg, for $2100 or 581c/kg.
K Kent sold six steers, 279kg, for $2100 or 752c/kg.
WC Gray sold nine Barwidgee-blood steers, 409kg, for $2700, or 660c/kg.
P and B Liersch sold three Chenu-blood steers, 287kg, for $1900 or 662c/kg.
Mingela Pastoral Co sold three steers, 546kg, for $2550 or 467c/kg.
They also sold six Barwidgee-blood steers, 396kg, for $2580 or 651c/kg.
CG Pethybridge sold seven steers, 325kg, for $1960 or 603/kg.
D and L Gordon, sold seven Hazeldean-blood steers, 301kg, for $2260 or 750c/kg.
B and S Griffiths sold 17 heifers, 322kg, for $1980 or 614c/kg.
K Anderson sold six heifers, 320kg, for $1940 or 606c/kg.
Springbank sold seven Te Mania-blood heifers, 405kg, for $2280 or 562c/kg.
Mingela sold nine Angus heifers, 420kg, for $2200 or 523c/kg.
Pethybridge sold 12 Charolais/Angus cross heifers, 310kg, for $1800 or 580c/kg.
They also sold five pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers for $2900.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
