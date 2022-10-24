EWES were in demand at the 2022 annual Australian Wiltshire Horn Sheepbreeders Association (AWSHA) auction.
The sale was to be held in person at the Bendigo Agricultural Show, but that was cancelled after the Bendigo showgrounds were utilised as an emergency centre for ongoing floods.
Secretary of the AWSHA Jason O'Loghlin, Deniliquin, NSW said despite breeders not getting together in person, the record-breaking results meant good potential for the breed.
"It is disappointing we didn't get to be together in Bendigo, but the result is outstanding for the breed," he said.
Mr O'Loghlin also sold the top priced ewe, Lot 16, O'Loghlin 21055, for $1025.
The top price ram was Lot 2, Kallista Yellow 210027, belonging to Karen and Marty Koolstra, Kallista.
stud co-principal Marty Koolstra, Kallista stud principals were pleased with the growing interest in the breed.
"We have been breeding Wiltshire Horn sheep for 10 years and are obsessed with the breed's outstanding features, the full shedding, fertility and eating quality of Wiltshire Horns," Mr Koolstra said.
Mr Koolstra, who is also the president of the AWHSA, said he was excited about new members in his association, some of whom were selling in this year's auction for the first time.
"The interest in this breed, genetic diversity on offer from multiple vendors and the quality of the sheep right now is encouraging," he said.
"The number of bids and bidders on lots in this auction was very high which was pleasing."
Both top priced lots were sold to Jill Noble and Gary Tie from Hallston Valley, Hallston.
Ms Noble said the breed would work well in the South Gippsland region.
"Wiltshire Horns as an easy care, self-shedding sheep are in huge demand in Gippsland," she said.
"They are amazing in our wet country, and we simply can't keep up with the demand for the meat in our cut and pack business.
"Our on-farm sheep sale on October 31 is looking to be very busy [and] these new sheep that we have purchased... will help us continue to move our stud forward into 2023 and beyond."
