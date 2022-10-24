Stock & Land
Tatyoon lamb producer liked what he saw, pays top dollar again

Andrew Miller
Andrew Miller
Updated October 24 2022 - 10:55am, first published 7:00am
TB White livestock agent Geoff White, Ballarat with Damian and Henry Cameron, Penshurst, and the two top-selling Poll Dorset rams. Picture supplied by Athlone.

*188 of 226 Poll Dorset rams sold to $3900 (twice), av $1678.

*83 of 94 Southdown rams sold to $1800, av $1423

*30 of 30 Southdown/Poll Dorset-cross rams sold to $1400, av $1010

A Tatyoon prime lamb producer has returned to Athlone Poll Dorset and Southdown stud to again pay top-price at the stud's annual sale.

