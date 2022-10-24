A Tatyoon prime lamb producer has returned to Athlone Poll Dorset and Southdown stud to again pay top-price at the stud's annual sale.
Tim Fraser, Yalla-Y-Poora, went one better at Penshurst, this time paying top price for two Poll Dorset rams.
"This is only my second year there," Mr Fraser said.
"I bought the top-priced ram for $3300 last year, I was very happy with him, so I went back.
"I just liked the look of the sheep, their confirmation and growth rates."
He said he ran about 1800 first-cross Border Leicester/Merino ewes.
"They all come from the same property," he said.
"The rams have excellent fertility, I don't know if it was just the season this year, or whether it was their rams - time will tell.
"The rams have just more muscle and better growth rates, we are aiming to turn the lambs off a bit quicker, and they are suited to that sort of thing."
Poll Dorset rams Lots 1 and 3 both sold for a top price $3900.
Both were sired by Athlone 146/19.
Lot 1 had a birthweight of 0.32 kilograms, a weaning-weight of 8.89kg and post-weaning weight of 13.49kg,
He had a post-weaning fat measurement of -0.46 millimetres and a Terminal Carcase Production index of 131.21 per cent.
Lot 3 had a Bwt of 0.34kg, a Wwt of 8.77kg and Pwwt of 12.90kg.
His PFat was -1.41 and his TCP was 128.12pc.
Athlone stud co-principal Henry Cameron, Penshurst, said he had offered more Southdowns, this year, after interest at last year's sale.
"We put up the same amount of Dorsets and extra Southdowns - we went from 70 to 94, the demand was pretty high - we are building our numbers up," he said.
It had been a "pretty hard season" on stock, as it had been so wet and cold, he said.
"It was only the last three weeks they put on condition, they didn't have the bloom of last year," he said.
He felt Mr Fraser had picked up the two best rams in the entire draft.
"They were good thick rams, with clean faces - if all my rams were like that, I would be happy," Mr Cameron said.
LMB Livestock & Land livestock agent Bernie Grant said the top end of the rams sold "extremely well and in the bottom end of the catalogue there was good value for everyone."
Rams mainly went back to local commercial producers.
"Quite a lot went around the Ararat-Tatyoon area, through TB White, others went to regular local buyers, from Penshurst, Dunkeld and down into Hawkesdale," he said.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
