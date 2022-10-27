Melbourne's Escala offers stylish city apartment opportunities

With its stylish and spacious designs Escala's eclectic collection of sophisticated apartments encapsulate the flair and liveability of Melbourne in one address. Picture supplied.

If you've been considering buying into the Melbourne apartment market, either as an investment property to rent out or maybe to establish a city base, it's now a perfect time.



The city's undersupply of new apartments, combined with soaring rental demand, is creating market conditions that mean buyers who can secure themselves a property can expect strong returns and capital gains.



Mike Stasiuk, MAB Corporation's project director on the new Escala apartment development in the waterfront precinct of NewQuay in Melbourne's Docklands, predicts escalating investor growth in line with rental demand.

"Certainly with Escala we had seen a strong shift to owner-occupiers, well above our average, but with record levels of immigration experienced over the last quarter and students returning to the country it's going to drive rents up even further and ultimately capital gain off the back of that, providing opportunity for investors as well," he said.

Escala NewQuay is the latest development from award-winning MAB Corporation and designed by celebrated Melbourne architects, Six Degrees. Picture supplied.

One of the latest projects from the award-winning developer MAB and designed by celebrated Melbourne architects, Six Degrees, Escala was completed in May with the majority of its 173 apartments now sold. Just 18 are still available, including two and one bedrooms, selling from $456,000 and ready to move into today.



Escala is the Spanish word for 'scale' and the architecture has aimed to embrace the concept. Featuring an eclectic collection of innovative residences with soaring double-height ceilings, light-filled living spaces, abundant residential amenity including a 25-metre indoor pool, rooftop garden with barbecue and entertaining area, a library with spiral staircase, and a vibrant piazza, the development encapsulates the flair and liveability of Melbourne in one address.



The development's design draws inspiration from the maritime history of Docklands, with the use of a palette of brickwork, stone, stained glass combined in warehouse-style spaces.



Escala NewQuay features an abundance of amenities for residents including a 25-metre indoor pool and rooftop garden with barbecue and entertaining area. Picture supplied.

Mr Stasiuk said along with the quality and style of the apartments, a key part of Escala's appeal is its prime location, close to the city and the airport, combined with the suburb's continually expanding range of amenities building a stronger village atmosphere.



"Escala and NewQuay really reflect that maturing we're seeing in Docklands with the changing demographics, growth in amenities and lifestyle benefits," he said.



"And it has that incredible accessibility, whether it's to the city with the free tram, or freeways and the Bolte Bridge for getting in and out of Melbourne, or to the airport."



