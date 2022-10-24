Floods have meant some major changes for Victorian state election candidate forums have had to be changed.
The Victorian Farmers Federation's (VFF) were set to host the candidate forums for those standing in the seats of Mildura, Shepparton and Ripon
The forum scheduled for Mildura has been shifted to an online webinar format, to be now held on Monday November 7.
Major floods throughout the Goulburn Valley has meant the Shepparton event has been postponed to a later date, while a forum that was to be held in St Arnaud with candidates standing for the seat of Ripon on October 25 has been cancelled.
A second scheduled event for those wanting to answer questions for Ripon candidates is still planned to go ahead on November 3 at the RACV Goldfields Resort in Creswick.
Other events for the seats of Polwarth (November 2 in Colac), Bass (November 9), Euroa (November 15 in Benalla) and Mansfield (November 14 in Mansfield) will go ahead as planned, but the VFF will monitor the emergency situation across Victoria as more rain is expected throughout this week.
The forums will candidates will be asked for their position on the key commitments sought by the VFF put out in their election strategy earlier this year.
It included calls to improve roads and rail in regional areas, investments into housing and health services, and protecting biosecurity.
VFF President, Emma Germano said the farming community should be respected by those standing for office and the forums will be an opportunity for candidates to speak with farmers directly.
"The forums are an opportunity to focus on the issues that matter to farmers and to our regional communities," Ms Germano said.
"I encourage all community members to take part in the forums by bringing their questions and to come and hear what the candidates have to say."
