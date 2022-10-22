Stock & Land
Wahgunyah flash flood indundates homes

By Blair Thomson
Updated October 22 2022 - 9:13pm, first published 9:07pm
A photograph of the water posted by Nicole Conboy on Facebook.

Several homes have been inundated with water in Wahgunyah during a flash flooding event.

