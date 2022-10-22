Several homes have been inundated with water in Wahgunyah during a flash flooding event.
SES volunteers were called to the area around Taton Street, Chandler Street and Dennison Street about 1pm on Saturday.
A video filmed by a resident shows a large amount of water on the road near Main and Victoria streets, with vehicles seen driving through the water.
Heavy rainfall led to three homes being inundated with a small amount of water.
SES crews attended the scene and pumped out water from the properties, and assisted with sandbagging.
Rutherglen SES controller Irene Cracknell said operations had finished in the area.
She said a new estate in Rutherglen had also experienced flooding.
"It's due to the rain we've had in the last couple of hours," she said.
"We did sandbagging and used our pump to get water out of the homes."
She said most residents were already prepared for potential flooding.
"It's hard to predict flash floods and these weather cells," she said.
