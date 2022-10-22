Stock & Land

Rurtherglen rural freehold home to McNamara's AGnVET Services sells under the hammer for more than $1 million

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
October 22 2022 - 9:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
The McNamara's AGnVET Services site on Gooramadda Road at Rutherglen sold well above reserve for $1,000,070 at auction yesterday. Picture by Stean Nicholls Real Estate

The Border and North East's commercial property boom continues as the site of an agricultural supplies business on the outskirts of Rutherglen sold under the hammer for more than $1 million.

Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

