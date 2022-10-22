A Purnim farm held by one family for over a century is expected to fetch more than $9 million.
Leading south-west dairy figure Lisa Dwyer said the move to put her 261-hectare operation on the market was not easy.
"The farm has been in the Woolley family for 103 years," she said.
"To describe it as a momentous decision would be an understatement - you really do feel the pull of your ancestry here on the farm.
"When we bought it, the previous owner - who has been the most extraordinary help to us - took me over to a hand-poured cow trough and it had my grandfather George's initials and 1945 carved into the concrete.
"It was kind of like it was meant to be. It was actually established by my great grandfather, James Woolley, and then my grandfather George was born here. He and his brother Tommy owned the farm until Tommy's son took it over when my grandparents moved to Mortlake.
"I'm now the fourth generation Woolley to have lived and worked on this farm."
She said the surprising switch-up came down to a change in life direction.
"We've been dairy farming now for nearly 20 years and we have always been doing lots of things at the same time," Ms Dwyer said.
"For example, my husband Eddie is the clerk of the course for Racing Victoria, so he attends a lot of race meetings. He also umpires football and is involved in the cricket club, while I've been a long-term director on a number of boards and also with advisory committees to the government.
"On top of all of that, we've bought another property and we're hoping to be able to build down there as well.
"We will be continuing in farming and would never say that we wouldn't ever reconsider dairy, but at this point in our lives if we don't start to pursue other things we've got on our plates, then we never may be able to achieve our potential."
CBRE agent Matt Childs said he expected the substantial operation to sell in excess of $9 million.
"Most of the interest appears to be for the whole farm," he said.
"There've been inquiries from other parts of the state and also overseas."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard.
