Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

'Irreversible damage' if govt refuses to fund Centre for Invasive Species: report

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
October 22 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Irreversible damage' to nation if government refuses to fund pest research

Shutting down the nation's invasive species research body would cause "irreversible damage" and leave Australia defenceless against a new wave of pests and weeds expected to breach the country's borders due to climate change, a new report has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.