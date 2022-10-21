Stock & Land

Scientists fear major encephalitis outbreak

By Marty Silk
October 21 2022 - 8:00pm
Scientists are extremely concerned about further outbreaks of Japanese encephalitis in Australia.

Australia could suffer "a major human outbreak" of the mosquito-borne disease Japanese encephalitis in the coming months, scientists warn.

