A week ago, the road to Mortlake's WVLX had been closed due to major flooding and muddy conditions in the region.
However the October store sale could not have been a different sight with the sun streaming down and not a cloud in the sky.
It meant a good crowd showed up to see a yarding of over 5400 cattle, with a wide range of buyers showing up to the sale to pick up lots of cattle, particularly keen on weaner cattle.
Both weaner steers and heifers regularly passed 650 cents a kilogram with buyers of all stripes competing vigorously throughout the sale.
"You had locals, you had backgrounders from Gippsland and many northern buyers who were buying their own selected quality of cattle, which made for a varied sale," Glen Judd, Southern Grampions Livestock Mortlake said.
"We had plenty of buyers from our very first pen being two rows deep who were mainly big buyers, but it is good to see a good number of farmers having a go."
Mr Judd said grown steers were also firmer than the previous sale.
"There was a good run of grown steers in as well and many pens of 30 and 40 cattle here today, which is really good," he said.
"The weaning cattle started off just a little bit easier but by as they got lighter we saw them hit around 780-800c/kg all the way through,"
Agents also had their fair share of smaller pens, which also impacted prices slightly.
"There were also cattle in bits and pieces with smaller pen numbers backed off a bit into the 640-700c/kg bracket,"
Grown heifers were a highlight as well, with many fetching over 600c/kg while heavier heifers selling up to 550c/kg.
"The sale was strong on every colour of cattle really, but Angus was definitely the strongest," he said.
Mr Judd did not think recent flooding had much impact on the store sale, as drier weather in the days leading up to Thursday meant trucks could deliver cattle with no issues, and only a handful of producers had not able to get cattle into the saleyards.
"Most of the roads to here you could get yourself through, and only a few areas depending on where you were coming from that you'd be a blocked from getting here," he said.
"I think in coming months the wet weather will just mean there you won't be able to see the water from all the grass, so a very good season in terms of feed coming up, and I think there will be a fair bit of inquiry for people."
Vendors who had been affected by the wet weather found a silver lining too, including Christopher Wood, Morrisons, who sold five Angus cows with calves at foot, 607kg, for $3150.
He said those cows had to be calved down and moved on, and also pleased he was able to see them get sold.
"It's very wet at home, and about half of our farm is underwater, but it is not like those who are up in the north-east," he said.
"It was opportune time for us to decide to move theses cows and calves on and make a bit more room as our grass will be growing," he said.
"If we get a few more sunny days like today, things will look good in that department."
Mr Wood said he did know of some other farmers who have had trouble moving cattle off their properties to sales, because of floods but they will reap rewards because of the amount of grass expected to grow.
Mr Wood's daughter Isabelle also was selling cattle for the first time, selling five Freisian steers, 464kg, for 346c/kg or $1605..
She said she was excited being at her first big sale.
"I reared these Friesian cattle when they were younger and it is about 18 months now, so it is just time for me to sell them in their condition," she said.
"I've been in farming my whole life, so it's great to start selling cattle,"
A major run of over 270 Angus steers sold by Ned Kelly, Wooranbinda, Caramut, were a major feature of the sale too with the one pen of 41 weaner Angus steers, weighing 461 kgs, sold for 640c/kg or $2663 a head.
A lighter pen 45 weaner Angus steers from the same vendor, 372kg, was sold for 672c/kg or $2502.
Mr Kelly said that he "had a lot of silage, so it was the perfect time" to sell the large amount of cattle.
WR & RA Kemp sold 30 Angus steers, 301kg, for 760c/kg or $2293.
N & J Lillie sold a number of pens of Hereford steers, with a pen of 30 Hereford steers, 392kg, selling for 632c/kg or $2475 and another pen of 34 Hereford steers, 340kg, selling for 658c/kg or $2238.
Ridgeview sold 48 Angus steers, 375kg, for 632c/kg or $2371.
Hillview sold 65 Angus steers, 326kg, for 710c/kg or $2320.
Didio Nominees sold two pens of Angus weaner steers, with one pen of 18 steers, 368kg, for 676c/kg or $2494 and another pen of 12 steers, 419kg, sold for 632c/kg or $2649.
K & J Ferrari sold a pen of 47 Angus weaner steers, 225kg, for 794c/kg or $1789 and another pen of 40 Angus weaner steers, 269kg, for 784c/kg or $2108.
Hazelmont sold a pen of 44 Angus steers, 578kg, for 552c/kg or $3195.
Kingfield Partnership sold 16 Angus heifers, 464kg, for 553c/kg or $2566.
Ashmore Farming Trust sold five cows with calves at foot, 615kg, for $4300.
Southall sold nine cows with calves at foot plus one extra calf, 523kg, for $4000
