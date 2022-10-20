South Gippsland buyers and central Gippsland graziers underpinned the monthly store cattle market at Sale where pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows sold beyond $2800 a head.
Agents yarded about 600 cattle at the Gippsland Regional Livestock Exchange on Thursday in what agents described as a mixed yarding.
READ MORE:
Nutrien Greenwood director Ben Greenwood prices were firm compared to recent sales, despite the small yarding.
"Cattle sold to expected high demand to local purchasers who were the strength of the market, along with South Gippsland grass finishers," he said.
Wet spring conditions have primed central Gippsland for a bumper season, and is one of the reasons why there were fewer cattle at the monthly store market.
"Because of the favourable seasonal conditions, vendors are electing to take advantage of these conditions, hence the lighter yarding," Mr Greenwood said.
"Over the next couple of months, that yarding will gradually increase."
JG Coleman sold 11 Angus steers, 509kg, for $2690 or or 528 cents a kilogram.
David and Lisa Anderson, Toongabbie, sold five Angus steers, 12mths, 438kg, for $2550 or 582c/kg.
S & J Miller sold seven Charolais steers, 483kg, for $2130 or 440c/kg.
D & A Gibson sold eight Angus steers, 396kg, for $2200 or 560c/kg.
R Radulovich sold six Angus steers, 416kg, for $2470 or 593c/kg.
BK Lanigan sold seven Angus heifers, 449kg, for $2200 or 489c/kg.
P & S Cantwell sold four Angus heifers, 390kg, for $2100 or 538c/kg.
N McGowan sold 18 Angus steers, 353kg, for $2300 or 651c/kg, and 16 Angus heifers, 322kg, for $1930 or 599c/kg.
GN Gooch sold 15 Hereford heifers, 305kg, for $1800 or 590c/kg.
The same vendor also sold seven pregnancy-tested-in-calf Black Baldy cows for $2830, and seven PTIC Angus cows for $2470.
AM Hurley sold two Hereford heifers for $1530.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.