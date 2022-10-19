Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Man found dead in Nathalia floodwaters after police search

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated October 19 2022 - 3:24am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police say the man was found in Nathalia near floodwaters on Wednesday after a search. File photo.

A 65-year-old man has died in floodwater in Nathalia on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.