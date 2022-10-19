A 65-year-old man has died in floodwater in Nathalia on Wednesday.
Victoria Police say the man was last known to be on a tractor on a property off Blacksmiths Road on Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency services searched the region after concerns were raised for his welfare when he did not return home at about 10pm.
A search overnight found the unoccupied tractor in flood waters, and a relative found the body of the man in a nearby road.
The circumstances surrounding the death are yet to be determined but it is not being treated as suspicious.
It is the second flood-related death in five days, after a 71-year-old man was found dead in the backyard of his home at Rochester on Saturday.
Police will prepare a report in relation to both deaths for the coroner.
Daniel Andrews announced the man's death during a media conference earlier today.
"We send our deepest condolences to his family, our thoughts and prayers are with him and all in that community," he said.
Chief Officer Operations at the Victoria SES Tim Wiebusch said the service had received 400 requests for help and conducted 26 rescues during the flood event.
"It is pleasing that people do seem to be heeding just at this time that message not to drive through flood waters," he said.
"But we can't again emphasise enough over the coming days we're still going to see roads being cut [and] there is still plenty of roads that are closed,
"Please do not drive around road closed signs and [do not] attempt to drive through flood water."
He said they are not believed that floodwaters of Broken Creek around Numurkah and Nathalia will reach to a minor to moderate level.
Floodwaters have also receded enough in the Mooroopna area so much so that emergency warnings can be lifted later today in that area.
