Upcoming changes in Victorian legislation will give farmers more rights during farm debt mediation with underway with creditors.
Creditors will be required to obtain an exemption certificate in all instances before taking enforcement action against anyone with a farm debt under recent changes to the Farm Debt Mediation Act.
Other changes include the Victorian Small Business Commission (VSBC) taking on administrative responsibilities for the Farm Debt Mediation Scheme from Agriculture Victoria.
The VSBC will now be the first point of contact for queries and all forms for farm debt mediation will be available on their website.
The definition of 'farming operation' has also changed to include aquaculture and forestry and timber production, meaning the act covers a wider range of farmers.
Creditors will need to obtain an exemption certificate in all instances before taking enforcement action, including when a farmer hasn't responded to their offer to mediate.
The changes be in place from October 31.
"It's vital that Victorian farmers are aware of their greater rights and protections that will take effect this month, and what creditors will be required to do before they can start to recover debt on a farm mortgage," Victorian small business commissioner Lynda McAlary-Smith said.
"The [VSBC] is here to answer any questions farmers might have about the benefits of mediation and what these important changes mean."
Rural Financial Counselling Service (RFCS) Victoria West senior coordinator Sarah Moncrieff said support services still remain free.
"The [RFCS] strengthens the ability of local farmers to actively manage change, adjust to challenges and plan for the future," she said.
"We offer free expert financial support to farmers before, during and after farm debt mediation, which can include providing wellbeing and decision-making support, help in understanding their financial position, and guidance on options for resolving their matter."
