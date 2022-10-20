Heavy rainfall across much of Victoria has presented many challenges for farmers, leaving paddocks inaccessible and flocks of sheep unable to be shorn due to the inclement weather.
Penshurst farmers Elle Moyle and Ben Scholfield said their property, Gazette, was very boggy after a very wet winter and spring.
"This moisture with a little sunshine will give us a long and late growing season," Ms Moyle said.
Meanwhile, shearing was delayed at Tracey Kruger's Croxton East property due to the regular rain.
"Shearing has already been delayed by two weeks and I think working with this weather will make it a slow process," she said.
"Fingers crossed we get it done before any more rain."
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
