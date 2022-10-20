Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

A view from readers and their paddocks

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
October 20 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Heavy rainfall across much of Victoria has presented many challenges for farmers, leaving paddocks inaccessible and flocks of sheep unable to be shorn due to the inclement weather.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.