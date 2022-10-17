CARAMUT White Suffolk stud Glentanna has gone one better at this year's annual on-property sale, smashing last year's previous sale record twice.
Last year the stud sold two rams for a top price of $2400.
Glentanna stud co-principal Adam Lehmann said he was extremely happy with the sale, with the top-priced ram selling for $5200, and second top-priced ram also beating the previous record at $3600.
"In terms of the highest priced ram, two bidders wanted him as a stud animal, and it only takes two," Mr Lehmann said.
Tony and Jocelyn Williams, TeeJay Livestock, Hawkesdale, paid top price for the ram.
Mr Lehmann said highest-priced ram, Lot 4, was sired by Ella Matta 190030.
He said the stud had used Ella Matta extensively in this year's drop.
"I think he has really bolstered the back end of our rams," he said.
"I think the early growth from Ella Matta has been fantastic.
"We did a lot more artificial insemination this year and will again next year."
Mr Lehmann said TeeJay had not bought at Glentanna before.
The ram was in the top 5 per cent for weaning weight, top 10pc for post-weaning weight and top 20pc for lean meat eating quality and Terminal Carcase Production.
The ram's birth weight was 0.3 kilograms, his post-weaning weight was 17.5kg and and post-weaning eye muscle depth was 2.09 millimetres.
The ram had a post-weaning fat measurement of -0.4mm and a lean meat yield of 4.13 per cent.
The ram's intramuscular fat score was -0.3 and he had a shear force 5 of 2.8.
Mr Williams said the ram ticked a lot of boxes for them.
"We run a small pure White Suffolk flock," he said.
"We breed and sell a few rams, but it's mainly for ourselves.
"We were looking for a new sire and he ticked all the boxes for me - plenty of length, with nice smooth shoulders.
"We have been using Detpa Grove for a while, and we were just looking for an outcross sire."
Nutrien Ag Solutions livestock agent Nick Maddison said the average was also up by about $200 on last year.
"Principally they were local buyers who are pretty good clients of Glentanna," he said.
Mr Maddison said the top-priced ram was well above average for muscle, and "right up there" for the highest weaning weight and growth, with a moderate birth weight.
The main volume buyer was Jamecca Plains Pastoral, Caramut, who took home 15 rams.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
