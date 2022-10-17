Caramut White Suffolk stud Glemtanna have gone one better at this year's annual on-property sale, smashing its previous sale record, set last year, twice.
In 2021 the stud sold two rams each for a top price of $2400.
Stud co-principal Adam Lehmann said he was extremely happy with the sale, particularly as the second top-priced animal sold for $3600.
"In terms of the highest priced ram, two bidders wanted him as a stud animal, and it only takes two," Mr Lehmann said.
Tony and Jocelyn Williams, TeeJay Livestock, Hawkesdale, paid top price for the ram.
Mr Lehmann said highest priced ram, lot 4, was sired by Ella Matta 190030.
Mr Lehmann said the stud had used Ella Matta extensively in this year's drop.
'I think he has really bolstered the back-end of our rams," he said.
"I think the early growth from Ella Matta was fantastic.
"We did a lot more AI this year and will again, next year."
He said TeeJay had not bought at Glentanna before.
The ram had Australian Sheep Breeding Values of a TCP of 147.5 per cent.
His birthweight was 0.3 kilograms, his post-weaning weight was 17.5kg and and post-weaning eye muscle depth was 2.09 millimetres
The ram had a post-weaning fat measurement of -0.4mm and he had a lean meat yield of 4.13 per cent.
The ram's intramuscular fat score was -0.3 and he had a Shearforce 5 of 2.8.
Tony Williams said TeeJay ran a small White Suffolk flock, breeding and selling a few rams, but using most of them on the property.
"We were looking for a new sire and he ticked all the boxes for me, plenty of length, with nice smooth shoulders," he said.
He said he ran about 60 ewes and the ram would go over them all.
'We have been using Detpa Grove, for a while, and we were just looking for an outcross sire," he said.
Nutrien Ag Solutions livestock agent Nick Maddison said the average was also up by about $200 on last year.
"Principally they were local buyers, who are pretty good clients of Glentanna," he said.
"That's where their bread and butter is."
Mr Maddison said the top-priced ram was well above average for muscle, and "right up there" for highest weaning weight, growth and moderate birthweight.
The main volume buyer was Jamecca Plains Pastoral, Carramut, who took 15 rams.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
