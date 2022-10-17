Stock & Land
Glentanna's White Suffolks continue to shine, with a new top price

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated October 17 2022 - 5:24am, first published 5:00am
TeeJay Livestock owners Jocelyn and Tony Williams, Hawkesdale, with Glentanna stud co-principal Adam Lehmann and the ram. Picture by Glentanna.

*50 of 64 White Suffolk rams sold to $5200, av $1410

Caramut White Suffolk stud Glemtanna have gone one better at this year's annual on-property sale, smashing its previous sale record, set last year, twice.

