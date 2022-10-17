THE stud principal of the Moora Hills Poll Dorset stud has told of his delight at being able to sell his whole offering at his 15th Annual Ram Sale, held in Broadwater.
Under the hammer, 74 out of 75 rams were sold, but Moor Hills stud principal Linton Price said that agents were able to sell that sole remaining passed in ram after the auction.
He said the sale was as good as a result as he could have hoped.
"It was a solid sale right through from start to finish with a full clearance of rams sold here defining a great solid offering," Mr Price said.
Lot 3, 21-043 and Lot 6, 21-167tw both topped the sale with each ram selling for $2600.
The stud sold both rams to Todd Burger, Mirridong, Glenthompson.
READ MORE:
Lot 3, 21-043 recorded a post-weaning weight (PWWT) of 17.12 kilograms, a post weaning fat depth (PFAT) of -1.35 millimetres and a post weaning eye muscle depth (PEMD) of 1.73mm.
Meanwhile, Lot 6, 21-167tw recorded a PWWT of 16.88kgs, a PFAT of -0.66mm and a PEMD of 1.85.
Mr Linton said both rams had some great qualities about them.
"Lot 3 is a very handy ram, but Lot 6 also was a reserve champion at our local Tyrendurra show here, which we are proud of," he said.
"They were both rams that simply had a lot things that people are looking for, like length and depth."
The stud had a broad client base, with a few interstate buyers from South Australia picking up lots.
Mr Linton credited many local return buyers who had come back, which was "good to see for most of us," he said.
Seasonally, his stud had a tough year, with his region being dry until very recently when it suddenly started to regulalry rain regularly and get cold.
But it was an indication that many studs around his region had to work hard to produce rams that are variable to weather.
"We had no feed, so while the rams presented well, they've had a fairly rugged year to get them up for sale," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.