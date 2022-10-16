Stock & Land
AgriFutures' growAG.com recognised in national innovation ranking

Updated October 16 2022 - 8:13pm, first published 8:05pm
AgriFutures chair Kay Hull and managing director John Harvey. Picture supplied.

A digital platform which connects investors with agrifood entrepreneurs, researchers and industry leaders has led to AgriFutures Australia being recognised as one of the country's most innovative companies.

