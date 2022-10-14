A North East city has been "cut in half" by flood waters, while farmers in southern NSW are hoping the rain will stop to avoid damage to their crops.
Another drenching has seen the Border and North East experience its wettest October in almost two decades, causing roads to close due to flooding and potholes to form.
Benalla mayor Bernie Hearn said the city was divided at Bridge Street by floodwaters, forcing residents to go the long way around on the Hume Highway to get from one side to the other.
"The town's cut in half at the moment," she said.
A relief centre was set up in the centre of town with up to 60 people using the space over the past few days.
"We've got food, drinks, somewhere they can have a sleep, we've got movies showing, it's just somewhere that they can get a bit of respite and feel safe," Cr Hearn said.
Cr Hearn said the last time the city had seen flood waters this high was in 2010.
Meanwhile, a farmer near Holbrook said she and others across the district were counting themselves lucky.
Beef and cereal crop farmer Julia Cox said the waterlogged condition of her hay and silage could be a lot worse.
"For us it's making things wet, but when you do a comparison of where we live and what other people are going through, we're good," she said.
"Everyone in the district will be impacted."
Ms Cox said she wanted to switch off the rain.
"As a farmer you never ever say you don't want rain, that's sacrilege, but enough already," she said.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
