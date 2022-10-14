Stock & Land

Rain divides Benalla and not welcomed by Border farmers

By Victoria Ellis
October 14 2022 - 11:00pm
Farmers are hoping their paddocks will start to dry out, allowing hay to be cut and silage. One farmer near Holbrook said that to curse rain was not something any farmer could ever do, but "enough already". Picture by Ash Smith

A North East city has been "cut in half" by flood waters, while farmers in southern NSW are hoping the rain will stop to avoid damage to their crops.

