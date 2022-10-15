Stock & Land
Home/Weather

Floods in Victoria are uncommon. Here's why they're happening now and how they compare to the past

By Margaret Cook
October 15 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man was rescued from floodwater in Strathfieldsaye near Bendigo in central Victoria. Picture by Darren Howe.

Think Victoria and disasters and you'll think bushfires. But floods can hit - just not as often.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.