The state opposition has called for the declaration of a "state of natural disaster" in areas affected by the unfolding flood crisis, hitting much of Victoria.
Opposition leader Matthew Guy said the clean-up would be extremely expensive.
"We saw this in 2011, when the coalition was last in office, with the floods up near Chiltern, which were very severe and also right across the state," he said.
"That has a huge impact of communities."
He said the opposition believed the government should now declare a "state of natural disaster" over flood affected local government areas.
"If the government do that, and we do it in an non-partisan way, what it will do is allow the federal government to participate immediately in some of the support that is needed in those local government areas," he said.
"It will allow those processes to be put in place fairly quickly and efficiently."
He said while the peak had not yet been reached, authorities needed to think of communities and individuals who had been affected now and the support they needed.
Opposition Agriculture spokesman Peter Walsh said a declaration would give communities surety there would be support, as they went through the recovery phase.
"It's one thing when the flood is actually happening, but there are going to be weeks, if not months, of cleaning up," Mr Walsh said.
"That's where we need the surety that Victoria has spoken to the commonwealth, and that money will flow as quickly as possible..
"This may not be the last flood for this season, so there is a lot of pressure, on those communities."
VFF president Emma Germano said Victoria must work with the commonwealth and declare a natural disaster in flood-affected areas.
"It's clear many will face a substantial cleanup and we must support them as a priority," Ms Germano said.
"Support is what's needed and our local communities need that now."
Mr Guy urged all Victorians to make sure they were adhering to the important messages, being issued by emergency services personnel.
"They have been put out for the right reasons," Mr Guy said.
"At this point in time, we send out thoughts to those communities that are impacted and those who are worried, and may be impacted into the future, from Carisbrook, right up to the north of the state."
He said all of the state thanked the emergency service volunteers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
