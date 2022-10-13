Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed
Photos
Updated

Pakenham Angus yearling steers sell to feedlots, Gippsland graziers

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated October 13 2022 - 3:57am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Meat buyers and graziers clashed in the opening lanes of Pakenham's fortnightly store sale on Thursday where more than 3500 cattle went under the hammer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.