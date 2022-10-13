Meat buyers and graziers clashed in the opening lanes of Pakenham's fortnightly store sale on Thursday where more than 3500 cattle went under the hammer.
Yearling steers sold beyond $2900 a head as heavy rain north of the Great Dividing Range had little effect on the West Gippsland market.
Feedlots including Teys Charlton and Keswick were active throughout the opening lanes, while graziers were also quietly confident on the back of spring grass growth in parts of Gippsland.
More than 100 millimetres of rain was forecast for parts of the northern half of the state on Thursday, while Gippsland graziers were expecting less than half the amount of rain compared to their northern neighbours.
READ ALSO:
A feature of the sale was a consignment of 180 vendor-bred Angus steers and 75 heifers, 12-14 months, consigned by the Bates family of Maidavale, Munro, in East Gippsland,
The Bates' steers averaged $2840, while their heifers averaged $2320.
The draft included 30 steers, 500 kilograms, which sold for $2900 or 580 cents a kilogram, 23 steers, 495kg, for $2880 or 581c/kg, and 27 steers, 491kg, for $2860 or 582c/kg.
Fifty kilograms separated the heaviest to the lightest end of the steer draft which included 24 steers, 450kg, for $2700 or 600c/kg.
The Bates family also sold 27 heifers, 413kg, for $2370 or 573c/kg, 23 heifers, 401kg, for $2350 or 586c/kg, and 25 heifers, 364kg, for $2240 or 615c/kg.
"It was the first time the Bates family have sold their annual consignment here at Pakenham," selling agent and Nutrien Delaney Livestock & Property director Anthony Delaney said.
"Buyers who bought their cattle ranged from feedlots to local bullock fatteners, while the heifer portion went up to Gunnedah, NSW, and most of them will be joined."
Another feature of the sale was 336 mixed-sex Angus calves, nine to 10 months, consigned by Peter Evans, Bass, as part of his annual draft of cattle.
Twenty-five steers, 377kg, were knocked down to JBS' feedlot J&F for $2450 or 649c/kg.
The next 115 steers consigned by Mr Evans spread over five pens were bought by Anthony Delaney, Nutrien Delaney Livestock & Property, Pakenham, on behalf of a bullock fattener to background in the Yarra Valley.
The draft included 27 steers, 361kg, which made $2350 or 650c/kg, 24 steers, 338kg, for $2280 or 674c/kg, 20 steers, 322kg, for $2340 or 726c/kg, 25 steers, 311kg, for $2290 or 736c/kg, and 19 steers, 305kg, for $2250 or 737c/kg.
Mr Evans also sold four pens of heifers including 24 head, 347kg, for $2270 or 654c/kg, 22 heifers, 324kg, for $2230 or 688c/kg, 19 heifers, 313kg, for $2190 or 699c/kg, and 19 heifers, 313kg, for $2190 or 699c/kg.
The entire consignment of heifers was bought by western district agent Matt Baxter, Charles Stewart, Mortlake, on behalf of a grazier in Ivanhoe, NSW, some 700 kilometres north-west of Pakenham.
Mr Baxter said the heifers would be used in the grazier's breeding program.
Alex Scott & Staff Pakenham livestock manager David Setches said a rise in quality cattle and several annual consignments at the Victorian Livestock Exchange boosted prices compared to last fortnight's sale.
"We didn't have many cattle here around 300kg and we've been starved of those cattle but we're just starting to see the start of the spring-drop calves which sold tremendously," he said.
"Every man and his dog was buying those calves to put back into the paddock."
Malanda Pastoral sold 22 Angus steers, 427kg, for $2580 or 604c/kg, and 24 steers, 400kg, for $2550 or 637c/kg.
The sale started with a pen of 15 Hereford steers consigned by Nuntin Pines Pty Ltd, Stratford, 661kg, which made $3490 or 527c/kg.
The pen was purchased by agent Dan Cameron, SEJ, on behalf of a Gippsland bullock fattener.
The same vendor also sold 14 Angus steers, 600kg, for $3190 or 531c/kg.
Becxon Agriculture, Shady Creek, sold 42 Angus steers, rising two years, including 19 steers, 504kg, for $2890 or 573c/kg, and 23 steers, 506kg, for $2890 or 571c/kg.
Maleela Holding Pty Ltd, Woodstock, sold 20 vendor-bred Angus steers, 546kg, for $3060 or 560c/kg.
PD Lovett, Lang Lang, sold three pens of steers including 22 head, 585kg, for $3270 or 558c/kg, 23 steers, 560kg, for $3050 or 554c/kg, and 20 steers, 521kg, for $2980 or 571c/kg.
DJ & JA Jones, Tynong North, sold 16 steers, 581kg, for $3100 or 533c/kg.
L & B Hunter, Whittlesea, sold 20 steers, 320kg, for $2340 or 731c/kg.
J & R Mowart, Stradbroke, sold 15 heifers, 407kg, for $2400 or 549c/kg.
A & J Gerrand, Longford, sold 25 heifers, 387kg, for $2170 or 560c/kg, and 17 heifers, 337kg, for $2000 or 593c/kg.
A Lade, Flynn, sold 20 Red Angus/South Devon-cross steers, 20-24 months, 546kg, for $2870 or 525c/kg, and 14 steers, 487kg, for $2670 or 548c/kg.
JP Brewer, Greta, sold 19 steers, 350kg, for $2420 or 691c/kg.
P & J Green, Monomeith, sold 18 steers, 287kg, for $2200 or 766c/kg.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.