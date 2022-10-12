Food for the future: Examining the emerging trends of Australia's agricultural sector

Emerging trends of Australia's agricultural sector has provided industry analysts with a greater understanding of what the next decade is likely to bring Aussie farmers. Picture supplied.

This is branded content.

Australia's agricultural sector has been experiencing rapid developments over the past decade in particular. These developments can be attributed to a number of factors, including digital transformation trends in agricultural industries, as well as the growing diversity of consumer diets both in Australia as well as abroad.



With more demands being placed on our agricultural sectors, and some industries like dairy farming being forced to scale back, industry analysts have been perplexed by what the future of one of Australia's foremost industries may hold, that is until now.

Increasing transparency into the emerging trends of Australia's agricultural sector has provided industry analysts with a greater understanding of what the next decade is likely to bring Aussie farmers. Here's a closer look at the top emerging trends of Australia's agricultural sector.

Digitalisation in agriculture

As Australia's agricultural sector prepares to expand, streamlining processes has become a high priority for industry leaders. As a result, more Aussie farming corporations are investing in agriculture IIoT (or 'Industrial Internet of Things') technologies as a means of providing additional support to farmers who may find themselves suddenly dealing with substantially larger harvests and greater numbers of livestock.

Like the IOT (or 'Internet of Things') agriculture IIoT technologies are essentially digital technologies with the capacity to connect up and communicate with other digital technologies, creating a unified network of machines. IIoT has proven to be incredibly useful in a range of Australian industries, spanning from fabrication to retail, and even healthcare.

In the agricultural sector, IIoT technologies have been used to streamline operational processes like sowing crops and tilling soil, to even maintaining irrigation systems.



AI capabilities in modern IIoT technologies also allow farmers to optimise their existing processes, meaning they may be able to experience greater yields whilst simultaneously minimising resource consumption, ultimately boosting profit margins and ensuring that industry investments into agriculture IIoT technologies pay for themselves.

Developing more diverse agricultural industries

Although farmers may be grappling with the prospect of producing higher yields of crops than ever before, it's increasingly likely that these yields will be spread out over a greater diversity of produce and animal products.



The reason for this is that there are various emerging agricultural industries that have the potential to generate significant profits for farming corporations that are able to get in on the ground floor. These emerging industries have predominantly been inspired by evolutions in consumer diets and other consumer trends.

One particularly powerful movement has been the push for plant-based eating and cruelty-free consumerism. With more consumers boycotting animal products, modern Aussie farmers have greater incentives to grow grains for the production of alternative meats and milks rather than for livestock feed.

Similarly, with the introduction of medicinal marijuana to Australian shores, many farming corporations and communities alike are working to identify pathways for entering this highly lucrative market, both by growing cannabis crops for the healthcare market as well as hemp crops for materials and fabrication.



The great availability of land in Australia has been a primary element behind the success of our agricultural sector on a global scale, and with hydroponic technologies growing increasingly available, allowing for crops like hemp and even berries and hops to be grown in arid areas, farmers are spoilt for choice when it comes to establishing plants and facilities designed to grow specialty produce or crops.

There is one final emerging agricultural industry that we'll explore before moving on to our next point, and that is insect farming. Although the majority of consumers are still likely to turn their nose up at the prospect of eating insect protein, this market does offer some major benefits when it comes to boosting the sustainability of Australia's agricultural sector, not only when it comes to production but also to consumption.

Scaling up to prepare for forecasted growth of exportations

As Australia is naturally gifted with an abundance of arable land, our farmers are in the best possible position to start growing diverse products not just for an Australian market, but for overseas markets as well. With the boom in plant-based eating, it's likely that Australia could eventually be the global leader in the production of plant-based food products in the near future.

Increasing global demands for medicinal marijuana and hemp products hold similar opportunities for Aussie farming corporations and communities. Similarly, as insect protein has been identified as a potential solution for addressing rates of poverty and food insecurity across the world, it's likely that exporting insect protein and other insect-based food products could also be a major economic opportunity for Aussie farmers.

With all these opportunities for global trade at our doorstep, it's no surprise that one of the agricultural sector's largest investments in the last few years has been in expanding supply chain processes and laying down foundations to facilitate larger exportation activities.



These foundations have been developed with respect to a number of factors, including investing in specialised transportation routes like railways and highways leading to ports, as well as once again, in the inclusion of agricultural IIoT technologies in farms and production plants.

The utilisation of agriculture IIoT technologies travel so much farther than just harvest fields themselves. As IIoT is designed to be a holistic system, agricultural IIoT platforms can also take storage and transportation of products into consideration, allowing modern farmers to take total control over their business, from production and all the way through to transportation, both locally and internationally.



For this reason, investments in IIoT have been considered a fundamental component of preparing for the forecasted growth of Australia's agricultural exports.

Optimising to reach future sustainable development goals

As you look over these emerging trends, you may find some common themes. Alongside a focus on streamlining industry operations whilst increasing outputs, many of the current and predicted developments for Australia's agricultural sector revolve around building for a more sustainable agricultural future.



This future doesn't just take Australian consumers into consideration, but also global demands for sustainable production.