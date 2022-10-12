Stock & Land
Englewood Park gets has total clearance of Poll Dorsets, White Suffolks

Jess Parker
By Jess Parker
Updated October 12 2022 - 4:56am, first published 4:50am
FAMILY AFFAIR: Englewood Park principal Geoff Oliver (centre), and family with the top-priced ram, Lot 6A, held by son Steve Oliver.

*Total clearance of 99 Poll Dorset rams to $2700 (twice), av $1564

*Total clearance of 21 White Suffolks to $1800, av $1361

BUYERS came as far as southern NSW to Inverleigh-based Englewood Park sale on Wednesday.

