BUYERS came as far as southern NSW to Inverleigh-based Englewood Park sale on Wednesday.
Two elite rams shared the equal top-price of $2700, one being Lot 6A purchased by Ash Vincent, Livestock Consulting Victoria, Geelong, for a local client.
He was a May-2021-drop ram twin that weighed 115.5 kilograms and had an eye muscle area of 40.81.
The other was purchased by Richard Wynne, Paull and Scollard Nutrien, Albury, NSW, for WA Hicks.
He was another May-2021 drop ram that weighed 121 kg and had an eye muscle area of 42.84.
"The Englewood Park rams do the job for the operation that we purchased for," Mr Wynne said.
"The rams produce good lambs that have plenty of meat and suit our area very well."
Englewood Park stud principal Geoff Oliver was pleased with the result.
"The total clearance was a great result, and the sale was supported very strongly by local clients which is a good thing to see," he said.
Volume buyers included Monmouth Pty Ltd and JRH Partnership.
