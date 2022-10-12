POTENTIAL new clients has been a big positive for Wattlebank Merinos, as the Guildford-based stud reflected on a year of growth.
"While there was only a small number of buyers, there were two new buyers with the rest being returning buyers," Wattlebank stud principal Stephen Glen said.
"It is good to see two new buyers with some good competition, but a lot of good rams sold and several there also made comments on the good quality of the rams as well."
Mr Glen said while he was a little disappointed there was not a bigger crowd, he was confident that there would be many who would be buying later on.
"There will be people that buy privately later up to and a bit after Christmas," he said.
The top-priced ram was Lot 16 R114, a Poll Merino, which was sold for $2500 to Karee Wool client Pine Lodge Ag.
Mr Glen said that ram had a good style in its wool which suited many of the types of clients he attracted.
"We try to aim to get good growth in our Poll Merinos and have a great quality wool style," he said.
Mr Glen said there was not a great deal of wool grown in his district, and while the stud attracted local producers to the sale, hobby farmers from the outskirts of Melbourne were also common.
"Others come from Avoca, Elaine and towards the north-east of the state."
The sale was conducted between heavy rainfall in the region, and Mr Glen said he was also happy that there was sun out during the sale.
"We got a bit of a belting a few days earlier with some storms and floods down our local creek here, and a few fences were smashed up a bit," he said.
"The forecast may mean we could get equivalent or worse weather and there are a lot of sticks, timber and bark around washed up against fences, and even the highway has been a little damaged as well."
