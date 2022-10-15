Stock & Land

Victoria internet speeds to pick up the pace

By Mibenge Nsenduluka
October 15 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
At least 2000 kilometres of fibre will be rolled out in more than 180 locations across Victoria. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)

Thousands of Victorians will have access to faster and more reliable internet from next year as part of a $250 million state government program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.