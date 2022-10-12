Stock & Land
ALPA beats its fundraising record, set last year, with a huge donation for Dolly's Dream

October 12 2022 - 7:00pm
Dolly's Dream chief executive Stephen Bendle addressed the crowd on what the foundation set out to achieve and explained the devastation that bullying can have on the entire community. Picture supplied by ALPA

The Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association has set a new fundraising record, donating $133,000 to Dolly's Dream through this year's charity auctions.

