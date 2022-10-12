The Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association has set a new fundraising record, donating $133,000 to Dolly's Dream through this year's charity auctions.
Dolly's Dream was created by Kate and Tick Everett, following the death of their 14-year-old daughter, Dolly, by suicide, after ongoing bullying.
"It surpassed a record, we thought we would never smash, for Aaron's Wish, when we raised $110,000 last year," ALPA chief executive Peter Baldwin said.
Aaron's Wish was established by the Iori family in 2013, in memory of their son Aaron, who died from brain cancer.
"You would have to say we are gobsmacked by the spirit of giving." Mr Baldwin said.
"One of the most empowering things is the gift of giving, in terms of people donating things - items have come from cattle buyers, producers, agribusinesses and small businesses.
"It's our own membership, donating items."
Mr Baldwin said ALPA choses an annual charity every year.
"We look for something that is a truly national charity and we just believe the principles behind Dolly's Dream resonated very strongly with our members, it was just so appropriate for us," he said.
"We are absolutely overwhelmed, with the support we had, right across the nation."
Mr Baldwin said there was a "collegiate" spirit within ALPA, with members wanting to get out and do something for someone else who was less fortunate or suffering.
"These are families close to us and these are our clients," he said.
The fundraising centred around the charity auctions at Roma, Sydney and Melbourne.
Dolly's Dream chief executive Stephen Bendle addressed the crowd on what the foundation set out to achieve.
He explained the devastation that bullying could have on the entire community.
The 2021 ALPA Victorian Young Auctioneers Competition winner Josh McDonald conducted the charity auction, assisted by this year's competitors.
Spirited bidding on the night raised $41,510 and a further $8,750 was raised on competition day with the sale of a charity steer. The steer, donated by RM Gillett of Jalna feedlot, Anakie, was purchased by Steve Rennie of Coles.
Support is available for those who may be distressed by phoning Lifeline on 13 11 14.
