Citrus Australia chief executive Nathan Hancock asks for a commissioner to address housing crisis

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
October 10 2022 - 7:00am
Citrus Australia chief executive Nathan Hancock says a commissioned should be appointed to address critical accommodation and labour shortages in their sector. Picture supplied.

Extreme labour shortages and a lack of accommodation options have prompted the peak industry body representing the nation's commercial citrus growers to call on Premier Daniel Andrews to appoint a commissioner to address the shortages.

