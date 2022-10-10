Extreme labour shortages and a lack of accommodation options have prompted the peak industry body representing the nation's commercial citrus growers to call on Premier Daniel Andrews to appoint a commissioner to address the shortages.
Citrus Australia chief executive Nathan Hancock said those issue will get worse without direct intervention, but immediate action can be taken now.
"These issues are having a significant impact on the current and future viability of fresh food production in this state, the mental health of horticultural growers, and the economic prosperity of the regions surrounding Mildura, Robinvale, Shepparton and Cobram," he said.
"The citrus industry alone in Victoria is valued at $230 million, and other significant industries include table grapes, stone fruit and almonds.
"We have contacted the Premier to express our considered view that a commissioner of horticultural labour and accommodation is required to direct and lead the government departments involved in necessary solutions."
That lack of housing is both a financial and welfare risk to rural businesses and communities according to Mr Hancock, with citrus growing regions being some of the hardest hit.
"In the Murray Valley region surrounding Mildura, Victoria's largest citrus production area, the percentage of availability of rentals is in the negative," he said
"The lack of accommodation is the biggest barrier preventing skilled workers moving to these regions, and seasonal workers being able to stay safe and comfortable whilst working during seasonal harvest periods."
A surge of Melbourne's population moving to regional areas due to the COVID pandemic is further exacerbating the problem, and backpacker hostels that closed throughout lockdowns have not reopened.
Mr Hancock said a commissioner can assist in getting such accommodation reopened in regional areas without beauracracy.
"A commissioner could be the lead to work with the federal government in developing a stimulus package that enables private investment in a wide range of accommodation types, including large scale facilities for seasonal workers under the PALM scheme, hostels in towns and short-term rental properties," he said.
"After consultation with Victorian local councils, it is apparent there are ongoing difficulties between state and local governments, whereby legislation does not appear to align, making the construction or establishment of seasonal worker accommodation on farms almost impossible."
He also pointed to Mildura where the permit required for growers to build accommodation on-farm does not allow the ability to travel to other farms - a necessity in seasonal work.
"To be clear, a farm worker living in on-farm-accommodation can only work on that farm, so on days or weeks where there is no work on the farm the worker cannot seek work on other nearby farms without moving out of their accommodation," Mr Hancock said.
"In horticulture these breaks in employment happen frequently due to weather events or delays in ripening for example.
"These regulations are directly impacting worker welfare and must be addressed."
In September, the Victorian government invested $1 million in The Palms Caravan Park to be repurposed into a seasonal worker accommodation hub to hold more than 300 workers to help address the labour shortage on farms.
The election strategy of the Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) calls for upgrades in existing TAFE/VET facilities at key regional institutions, and for better marketing and ongoing funding of courses including shearing and agribusiness management.
The VFF are also calling on the addition of TAFE Skill Sets to the free TAFE courses list to address agricultural skills shortages.
