Mother Nature has kicked a Lexton family in the guts, flooding their new home from opposite directions.
Kara O'Brien said the family of six became wary that the nearby Burnbank Creek was bursting its banks around 7pm Thursday - and within half an hour it was lapping at the front door.
But before the water could get into their front room, a second burst creek a block away meant it was already gushing through the back door, ripping holes in exterior walls.
"No words can explain it really," she said.
"It's devastating just to look around and see it all.
"We were watching the water at the front - and one of the kids yelled out that it was coming through the back.
"It was absolutely frantic.
"We just ran out with armfuls of whatever we could find - but it just didn't work."
Wet clothing, blankets, towels and more were still at the back door on Friday after 20cm of water inundated the house.
"We couldn't open (one of the internal doors) at one point because of the weight of the water," Ms O'Brien said.
"It's been a tough year for us.
"This is not the thing we needed, that's for sure."
Before emergency services were able to block flooded roads, vehicles were still using the Sunraysia Highway through town..
Ms O'Brien said with every passing truck, the 'wake' wave pushed more water into the newly-renovated home, which once served as the Lexton General Store.
Residents said while water had covered the main road in the past, it had never got beyond the top step of the converted shop.
It obliterated one of their garden beds, with few signs of what had been there just a day earlier.
To make matters worse septic tanks around town spilled their contents through homes and streets.
A log fence at a nearby Toll Bar Park playground was scattered around like a giant game of Pick Up Sticks.
Tree trunks the size of power poles were scattered along the highway, while huge amounts of debris caught on fences and walls left a reminder of what had been.
Ms O'Brien said the last time she saw one of her wheelie bins, it was floating down the highway. There were also reports of people kayaking through the streets of town.
Residents said it was Lexton's worst flood in at least 75 years.
Ms O'Brien said she wanted to thank her landlords who rescued frozen food, possessions and spent hours on the phone waiting to talk to their insurance company on Friday.
"I haven't got back to a lot of people but I do appreciate the messages and calls," she said.
"It's overwhelming."
People wanting to help the family can search 'Please help the Elliotts Get Back on their feet' on GoFundMe.com
