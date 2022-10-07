A farmer from Wycheproof has been rewarded for the passion for his community footy team, winning WorkSafe's 2022 Footy's Favourite Farmer competition.
Ricky Allen runs a mixed farming operation in the town and will be the recipient of $10,000 worth of safety improvements tailored to his operation.
As part of the competition, Victorian country football and netball clubs nominated a local farmer who has contributed significantly to community sport.
Mr Allan said he was privileged to win the award from among the 155 nominations.
"It's very humbling and I'm very proud of that honour," he said.
Mr Allan returned to his family farm after a teaching career and since involved in many community programs, and has become the president of the tennis club, president of the football club.
READ MORE:
Mr Allan said having family working on the farm motivates him to keep his farming operation safe.
"Farming is one of those things if you don't love it, you're not going to do it," he said.
"And the reason you love it is because you are working with the closest people in your life.
"For me to be involved in the family farm, you don't want to see anyone impacted...we have young kids around the farm so we have got to be on our toes in terms of safety."
His passion for local sport in his region rivals his passion for working on the land as well.
"[Wycheproof Narraport FNC] is the heart and soul of the community... to be able to put 150 people here on a Thursday night during the middle of the week for a bit of exercise, a bit of socialising, it's great for everyone's mental health," he said.
He has also picked up some lessons on the field that have helped him on farm, including the importance of teamwork and not fighting fatigue.
"It's okay to delegate," he said.
"Some jobs are just too big to do on your own."
"It's not life or death if you don't finish that paddock off, if you don't get that job list done. The sun will still come up tomorrow."
Mr Allan is also the president of the Wycheproof Narraport Football Netball Club which will receive $10,000 to make its sporting facilities safer.
WorkSafe executive director of External Affairs Sam Jenkin many entries had great examples of clubs to showing support for local farmers who contribute to country sport.
"Weekend sport is an essential part of country life," Mr Jenkin said.
"It's a time when all of the community can come together to socialise, bond and stay active.
"And at the end of the day that's what staying safe at work is all about - so people can keep doing the things they love outside work."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.